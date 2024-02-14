Nalco Shares Surge Over 9% After Q3 Net Profit Rise

Shares of the company rose as much as 9.90%, the highest level since Monday, before paring some gains to trade 9.02% higher at 12:58 p.m. This compares to a 0.26% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 96.76% in the past 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at three times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 60.

Of the 10 analysts tracking the company, seven maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold,' and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies an upside of 107.6%.