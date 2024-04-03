NALCO Reports Highest Ever Metal Sales In FY24, Drives Shares To Record

National Aluminum Company Ltd. rose to record high on Wednesday after it posted highest-ever metal sales and cast metal production in FY24.

NALCO has recorded 4.7 lakh metric tonne metal sales in the last financial year. During the same period, cast metal production was at 4.6 lakh metric tonne, according to an exchange filing.

The company has developed and operationalised Utkal D Coal Block and produced two metric tonne of coal from the mine in FY24, the filing said.