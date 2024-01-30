Muthoot Microfin Shares Jump 14% After Profit More Then Doubles In Q3

Shares of Muthoot Microfin Ltd. surged over 14% on Tuesday after its net profit jumped more than double in the third quarter.

The recently listed company's net profit surged 119.4% year-on-year to Rs 124.6 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing.

Disbursements in the quarter also rose over 19% to Rs 2,592.1 crore and the assets under management were up nearly 39% to Rs 11,458.10 crore.