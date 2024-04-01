Mukka Proteins Shares Snap Three-Day Fall After Purchase Order
Before today's rise, the stock had lost 10.64% in three-day fall.
Shares of Mukka Proteins Ltd. gained, snapping their three-day losing streak, on Monday after it won purchase orders worth Rs 50.39 crore.
The orders have been received from Ever Light Oil Industrial Co. Ltd. and Uni Best General Trading FZE for the supply of fish meal, an exchange filing by the company said.
Shares of the company rose as much as 6.58% to Rs 38.90 apiece, the highest level since March 28. It pared gains to trade 3.29% higher at Rs 37.70 apiece as of 12:56 p.m. This compares to a 0.57% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index. The stock had lost 10.64% during the three-day fall.
The stock has fallen 10.77% since listing. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 40.3.