Motherson Sumi Q3 Profit Beats Estimates, Drives Shares Over 5%

Shares of the company rose as much as 5.38% to Rs 68.55 piece, the highest level since Nov. 16, 2022. It pared gains to trade 3.9% higher at Rs 68.55 apiece as of 10:02 a.m. This compares to a 0.08% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

The stock has risen 31.26% in the past 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 7.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 70.37, indicating that the stock may be overbought.

Out of 15 analysts tracking the company, 13 maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommend a 'hold,' and one suggests a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 8.9%.