MOIL Shares Jump Over 6% After Manganese Ore Price Hike

Shares of MOIL Ltd. rose over 6% on Friday after it increased prices for ore with manganese content.

Prices of all other ferro grades of manganese ore with manganese content below Mn-44% have been increased by 5% over the prevailing prices, according to an exchange filing.

The basic price of EMD has been maintained since Feb. 1, with effect from midnight Feb. 29 for March 2024, the mini-ratna company said in an exchange filing.