M&M Shares Rise As Brokerages Hike Target Price After Q3 Profit Jumps 61%

Most brokerage firms have raised the target price for the stock.

Nuvama reiterated its 'buy' rating for the stock and raised its target to Rs 2,080 from Rs 2,010, implying a return potential of 20.68%. It cited a production ramp-up and EV plans as stock catalysts.

Citi Research has also raised the target price to Rs 1,890 from Rs 1,750 earlier, implying a return potential of 9.6%. It said the margin offset slightly weaker realisations in the quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised the price target to Rs 1,615 from Rs 1,580, implying a return potential of 6.32%. However, it has a hold rating for the stock. "We believe (the) stock is unlikely to deliver meaningful returns until tractor demand visibility improves."

Bernstein Research has an 'outperform' rating for the stock with a target price of Rs 1,880, implying a return potential of 9.05%.

"M&M sports reasonable valuations relative to the broader market and within the auto sector," it said. "While Q4 lacks catalysts, we see a bottoming of tractors and new launches in SUVs along with continued strength in demand to support sufficient-enough earnings growth to aid outperformance."