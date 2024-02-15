M&M Shares Rise As Brokerages Hike Target Price After Q3 Profit Jumps 61%
Revenue was up 16% to 25,642.4 crore in the quarter ended December.
Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. rose over 4% on Thursday as brokerages raised their target price after its net profit rose 61% in the third quarter.
M&M Q3 FY24 Earnings Highlights (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 16% at 25,642.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 25,300.9 crore)
Ebitda up 9.7% 3,590.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,208.3 crore)
Ebitda margin expands to 14% (Bloomberg estimate: 12.7%)
Net profit up 61% at Rs 2,454 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,375.6 crore)
Most brokerage firms have raised the target price for the stock.
Nuvama reiterated its 'buy' rating for the stock and raised its target to Rs 2,080 from Rs 2,010, implying a return potential of 20.68%. It cited a production ramp-up and EV plans as stock catalysts.
Citi Research has also raised the target price to Rs 1,890 from Rs 1,750 earlier, implying a return potential of 9.6%. It said the margin offset slightly weaker realisations in the quarter.
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised the price target to Rs 1,615 from Rs 1,580, implying a return potential of 6.32%. However, it has a hold rating for the stock. "We believe (the) stock is unlikely to deliver meaningful returns until tractor demand visibility improves."
Bernstein Research has an 'outperform' rating for the stock with a target price of Rs 1,880, implying a return potential of 9.05%.
"M&M sports reasonable valuations relative to the broader market and within the auto sector," it said. "While Q4 lacks catalysts, we see a bottoming of tractors and new launches in SUVs along with continued strength in demand to support sufficient-enough earnings growth to aid outperformance."
On the NSE, M&M's stock rose as much as 4.7% during the day to Rs 1,734.95 apiece, the highest since Feb. 8. It was trading 3.94% higher at Rs 1,722.40 per share, compared to a 0.14% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index at 10:30 a.m.
The share price has risen 35.58% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.91 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 60.54.
Out of 41 analysts tracking the company, 36 have a 'buy' rating on the stock and five recommend a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 9.4%.