Metro Brands Shares At Three-Month Low After Q3 Profit, Revenue Miss Estimates

The growth in turnover was mainly driven by store additions as revenue per store remained muted in the third quarter, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Taking into account the impact of the shift in the festive season, cumulative revenue in stores for the second and third quarters grew 8% in comparison to a 15% growth in the year-ago period, indicating a weak operating performance, the brokerage said.

However, Motilal maintains a 'buy' rating on the stock.