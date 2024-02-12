MCX's Stock Tumbles Over 8% After Poor Quarterly Performance
Shares of MCX tumbled more than 8% on Monday after the bourse reported a net loss in the december quarter.
The stock of the company plunged 8.34% to trade at Rs 3,511.30 apiece on the BSE.
On the NSE, MCX's shares declined 8.22% to trade at Rs 3,515 per piece.
In the morning session, 30-share index BSE Sensex fell 197.73 points or 0.28% to trade at 71,397.76 points, while NSE Nifty slumped 0.34% to trade at 21,708.65 points.
In a regulatory filing on Saturday, MCX reported a net loss of Rs 5.3 crore compared to a net profit of Rs 39 crore recorded in the year-ago period.
Sequentially, the largest exchange in India's commodity derivatives market segment registered a net loss of Rs 19.07 crore in the July-September quarter.
Its revenue from operations rose 33% to Rs 191.5 crore, compared to Rs 143.6 crore in the same period last year.