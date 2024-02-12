MCX Shares Tumble Over 9% After Reporting Surprise Q3 Loss

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd.'s shares plunged the most in seven months after the bourse reported a surprise loss in the third quarter.

The company reported a loss of Rs 5.4 crore in the quarter ended December compared with a profit of Rs 38.8 crore a year ago, according to an exchange filing on Saturday. An average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg had forecast a net profit at Rs 1.1 crore.

The loss narrowed from Rs 19.1 crore in the preceding quarter.