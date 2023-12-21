Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stock Surges On Rs 1,614-Crore Defence Order

Stocks of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. jumped nearly 5% on Thursday after it won an order worth Rs 1,614 crore from the Ministry of Defence.

The procurement contract is for six next-generation offshore patrol vessels for the Coast Guard. Four of them will replace the existing aging OPVs and two others will augment the fleet, the ministry has said in a statement.

The contract of the indigenously designed, developed and manufactured vessels is to be completed within 66 months, it said.