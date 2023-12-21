Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stock Surges On Rs 1,614-Crore Defence Order

NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksMazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stock Surges On Rs 1,614-Crore Defence Order
The stock rose as much as 4.94% during the day to Rs 2,147.45 apiece on the NSE.

21 Dec 2023, 10:25 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders/Facebook)</p></div>
(Source: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders/Facebook)

Stocks of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. jumped nearly 5% on Thursday after it won an order worth Rs 1,614 crore from the Ministry of Defence.

The procurement contract is for six next-generation offshore patrol vessels for the Coast Guard. Four of them will replace the existing aging OPVs and two others will augment the fleet, the ministry has said in a statement.

The contract of the indigenously designed, developed and manufactured vessels is to be completed within 66 months, it said.

Mazagon's stock rose as much as 4.94% during the day to Rs 2,147.45 apiece on the NSE. It pared gains to trade 3.24% lower at Rs 2,112.50 apiece compared to a 0.14% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 10:17 a.m.

The share price has risen 166.08% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 55.

Two out of the four analysts tracking Mazagon have a 'buy' rating on the stock, one recommends a 'hold' and another suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 153.3%.

