Mazagon Dock Shares Surge 6% On Rs 1,071-Crore Contract

On the NSE, Mazagon's stock rose as much as 6.49% during the day to 2,477.70 apiece, the highest since Jan. 16. It was trading 3.54% higher at Rs 2,408.95 per share, compared to a 0.42% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 10 a.m.

The share price has risen 226.39% in the past 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 62.

Two out of four analysts tracking Mazagon have a 'buy' rating on the stock, one recommends a 'hold' and another suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 228.6%.