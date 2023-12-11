Mazagon Dock Shares Rise Over 5% After Rs 1,145-Crore Order Win

Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders rose as much as 5.22%, before paring gains to trade 3.17% higher at 10:48 a.m., compared to a 0.02% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 167% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.2 times its 30-day average.

Of the four analysts tracking the company, two maintain a 'buy', one recommends a 'hold,' and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 6.5%.