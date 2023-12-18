Mazagon Dock Shares At Two-Month High On $42-Million Order From European Client

On the NSE, Mazagon's stock rose as much as 4.43% during the day to Rs 2,175 apiece, the highest since Oct. 16. It pared gains to trade 2.9% higher at Rs 2,143.55 apiece compared to a flat Nifty 50 as of 10:58 a.m.

The stock has risen 170.28% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 62.74.

Two out of the four analysts tracking Mazagon maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, one recommends 'hold' and another suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 7%.