Mazagon Dock Shares At Two-Month High On $42-Million Order From European Client

On the NSE, the stock rose as much as 4.43% during the day to Rs 2,175 apiece, the highest since Oct. 16.

18 Dec 2023, 11:49 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders/Facebook)</p></div>
(Source: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders/Facebook)

Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. jumped more than 4% on Monday after signing a letter of intent with an European client.

The individual shipbuilding contracts are for construction of three units of 7,500-deadweight-tonnage multi-purpose hybrid-powered vessels for a value of approximately $42 million, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

On the NSE, Mazagon's stock rose as much as 4.43% during the day to Rs 2,175 apiece, the highest since Oct. 16. It pared gains to trade 2.9% higher at Rs 2,143.55 apiece compared to a flat Nifty 50 as of 10:58 a.m.

The stock has risen 170.28% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 62.74.

Two out of the four analysts tracking Mazagon maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, one recommends 'hold' and another suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 7%.

