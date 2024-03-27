Maruti Suzuki First Indian Automaker To Cross Rs 4 Lakh Crore In Market Cap

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. became the first Indian automobile company to cross a market capitalisation of Rs 4 lakh crore as its shares touched an all-time high on Wednesday.

The stock's market cap rose as much as Rs 14,800 crore during the session to cross that of Tata Motors Ltd., which had the highest market share earlier at Rs 3.54 lakh crore.

Maruti Suzuki is well-positioned to capitalise on the SUV overdrive seen in the world’s third largest automotive market. The company sells the highest number of compact SUVs in the country, thanks to the demand for its Grand Vitara, Brezza and Fronx models.

The company, clearly, has the highest market share among SUVs, but it’s Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.—the maker of Scorpio, Bolero and the Thar—that enjoys the highest revenue market share.