Vesuvius Shares Hit Record High On Strong Q4 Earnings

Vesuvius's stock rose as much as 16.76% during the day to Rs 5,084.10 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 10.92% higher at Rs 4,830 per share, compared to a 0.24% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 9:38 a.m.

The share price has risen 34.36% on a year-to-date basis and 185.85% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.07 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 85.23, indicating that the stock may be overbought.

Three analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 5.8%.