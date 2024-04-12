Sun Pharma At Over Three-Week Low After FDA's Action On Dadra Plant

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. fell over 4% on Friday to the lowest in over three weeks after it said that the US Food and Drug Administration has classified its Dadra facility as official action indicated. The FDA conducted inspection at the facility from Dec. 4 to Dec. 15, the drugmaker said in a statement to the exchanges, adding that it will cooperate with the US drug regulators to achieve a fully compliant status.

The "official action indicated" classification from the US drug regulator implies that the company will not be able to obtain FDA approval for future products until remedial actions are taken.