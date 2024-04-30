Spandana Sphoorty Jumps To Nearly Two-Month High On Strong Q4 Operating Performance

ICICI Securities maintains a 'buy' rating and has cut the stock's target price to Rs 1,200 apiece from Rs 1,450 earlier. The brokerage factored in a transitory impact on over 1 days-past-due portfolio due to a shift in collection frequency to weekly from monthly. It also cited a change in the expected-credit-loss model leading to a one-time impact of Rs 160 million. This resulted in a sequential increase in credit cost to 3.4% vs 3%. "As a result, PAT remained flat QoQ."

"While we believe (the) management's long-term vision of building (a) sustainable and scalable model by shifting collection model from monthly to weekly is a step in the right direction, the same raises concern over medium-term credit-cost trajectory," it said.

Motilal Oswal also maintains a 'buy' rating and reduced the target price to Rs 1,075 apiece. "We estimate Spandana to deliver FY26 RoA/RoE of 4.4%/17%, aided by operating leverage resulting in decline in operating cost ratios, and decline in credit costs from FY25 onward."