Sonata Software Shares Drop Most In Four Years After Weak Q4 Results

On the NSE, Sonata Software's stock fell as much as 14.6% during the day to Rs 545.05 apiece, the lowest since Oct. 26. It was trading 12.97% lower at Rs 555.05 apiece, compared to a 0.4% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 10:08 a.m.

The share price has fallen 25.24% on a year-to-date basis and 14.3% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 6.96 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 17.91, indicating that the stock may be oversold.

Five out of the six analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock and one recommends 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 45.8%.