Manappuram Finance Rises To Two-Year High As Arm Gets SEBI Nod For IPO

On the NSE, Manappuram's stock rose as much as 5.28% during the day to Rs 207.30 apiece, the highest since Nov. 15, 2021. It was trading 3.53% higher at Rs 203.7 per share, compared to a 0.60% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 2:29 p.m.

The share price has risen 18.55% on a year-to-date basis and 57.21% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.67 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 72.56, indicating that the stock may be overbought.

Fifteen out of the 18 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, one recommends a 'hold' and two suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 7.5%.