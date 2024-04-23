Mahindra Finance Plunges To One-Month Low After Rs 150-Crore Fraud
The share price of Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services has declined 3.65% in the year so far.
Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. plunged on Tuesday to the lowest in over a month after it uncovered a Rs 150-crore fraud relating to retail-vehicle loans in its branches in the Northeast. The fraud involved forgery of know-your-customer documents, resulting in embezzlement of funds from the non-banking financial company in regard to loan disbursements, according to an exchange filing.
Investigations are in the advanced stage. The company has postponed its scheduled board meeting where discussions were planned on its fourth-quarter results, dividend and borrowing-limit adjustments. The fourth-quarter earnings were supposed to be announced on Tuesday.
On the NSE, Mahindra Finance's stock dropped as much as 8.02% during the day to Rs 256.50 apiece, the lowest since March 20. It was trading 4.66% lower at Rs 265.90 per share, compared to a 0.29% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 09:29 a.m.
The share price has risen 4.72% in the last 12 months, but declined 3.65% in the year so far. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 91 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 34.25.
Twenty out of the 39 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, 12 recommend 'hold' and seven suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 16.2%.