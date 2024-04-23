Mahindra Finance Plunges To One-Month Low After Rs 150-Crore Fraud

On the NSE, Mahindra Finance's stock dropped as much as 8.02% during the day to Rs 256.50 apiece, the lowest since March 20. It was trading 4.66% lower at Rs 265.90 per share, compared to a 0.29% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 09:29 a.m.

The share price has risen 4.72% in the last 12 months, but declined 3.65% in the year so far. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 91 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 34.25.

Twenty out of the 39 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, 12 recommend 'hold' and seven suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 16.2%.