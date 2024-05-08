JSW Energy Shares Rise On Strong Q4 Earnings

JSW Energy's stock rose as much as 5.8% during the day to Rs 617 apiece on the NSE. It pared gains and was trading 2.48% lower at Rs 569.5 per share, compared to a 0.15% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 11:30 a.m.

The share price has risen 116% in the last 12 months and 39.3% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 43.

Six out of the 12 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, two recommend 'hold' and four suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 10.5%.