Jio Financial Services Surges On BlackRock Joint Venture For Wealth Management

Shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd. rose nearly 5% on Tuesday after it announced the formation of a 50:50 joint venture with BlackRock and BlackRock Advisors Singapore Pte to form a wealth management business in India.

The JV will include the incorporation of a wealth management company and a brokerage company for solely undertaking wealth management business in India.

The announcement comes in response to the NBFC's plans to launch new business ventures. In its Q2 FY24 results, the company proposed an asset management joint venture with BlackRock. However, back then, it did not disclose all the details.