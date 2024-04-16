Insolation Energy Hits Record High As Unit Secures Rs 56-Crore Solar Order
Shares of Insolation Energy Ltd. hit an all-time high on Tuesday after its wholly owned subsidiary secured an order worth Rs 55.7 crore to supply solar PV modules.
Insolation Green Energy Ltd. received the order to supply total 53,667 solar photovoltaic modules to Oswal Pumps Ltd in Karnal, and Soyo Energies Pvt. Ltd. in Jalgaon, according to an exchange filing.
Insolation Energy's stock rose as much as 2.88% during the day to Rs 1,768 apiece on the BSE. It was trading 2.41% higher at Rs 1,759.90 per share, compared to a 0.39% decline in the benchmark Sensex as of 9:56 a.m.
It has risen 1,081.21% in the last 12 months and 133.05% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 68.41.