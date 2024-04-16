Insolation Energy Hits Record High As Unit Secures Rs 56-Crore Solar Order

Shares of Insolation Energy Ltd. hit an all-time high on Tuesday after its wholly owned subsidiary secured an order worth Rs 55.7 crore to supply solar PV modules.

Insolation Green Energy Ltd. received the order to supply total 53,667 solar photovoltaic modules to Oswal Pumps Ltd in Karnal, and Soyo Energies Pvt. Ltd. in Jalgaon, according to an exchange filing.