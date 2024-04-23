Hatsun Agro Jumps 13% To Over One-Month High On Robust Q4

On the NSE, Hatsun's stock surged as much as 13.68% during the day to Rs 1,164.40 apiece, the highest since March 2. It was trading 12.58% higher at Rs 1,153.45 per share, compared to a 0.19% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 09:51 a.m.

The share price has gained 0.25% on a year-to-date basis and 34.48% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 158 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 80.83, implying that the stock maybe overbought.

One out of the two analysts tracking the company has a 'buy' rating on the stock and another suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 18.2%.