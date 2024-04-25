Dalmia Bharat At Over One-Month Low After Q4 Profit Declines

Shares of Dalmia Bharat fell as much 6% during the day on the NSE to the lowest since March 14. It was trading 5.33% lower at 10:42 a.m., compared to a 0.17% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.

The stock has declined 3.27% in the last 12 months and 18.69% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 6.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 33.65.

Twenty-eight out of the 33 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, two recommend 'hold' and three suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 33%.