Ambuja Cements Shares Rise After Adani Group Increases Stake

Ambuja Cements' stock rose as much as 3.28% during the day to Rs 637.8 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 1.6% higher at Rs 627.4 per share, compared to a 0.15% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 10:20 a.m.

The share price has risen 63.7% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 58.

Twenty-three out of the 40 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, nine recommend 'hold' and eight suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 4.7%.