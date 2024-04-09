Sterlite Technologies Shares Surge To One-Month High As QIP Opens

On the NSE, Sterlite's stock jumped as much as 13.86% during the day to Rs 145 apiece, the highest since Feb. 27. It was trading 13.19% higher at Rs 144.15 per share, compared to a 0.38% advance in the benchmark Nifty as of 10:10 a.m.

The share price has declined 8.13% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 18 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 66.15.

Out of four analysts tracking the company, two have a 'buy' rating on the stock, one recommends 'hold' and another suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 5.6%.