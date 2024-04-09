NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksSterlite Technologies Shares Surge To One-Month High As QIP Opens
ADVERTISEMENT

Sterlite Technologies Shares Surge To One-Month High As QIP Opens

Sterlite Technologies' stock jumped as much as 13.86% during the day on the NSE.

09 Apr 2024, 11:59 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sterlite Technologies Ltd. unit in Aurangabad (Photo Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Sterlite Technologies Ltd. unit in Aurangabad (Photo Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

Shares of Sterlite Technologies Ltd. surged nearly 14% on Tuesday to the highest in over a month. The surge followed the launch of a qualified institutional placement after the authorisation and allotment committee of the company's board of directors authorised the opening of the issue a day ago. The optical and digital solutions company set the floor price for the QIP at Rs 119 per share, according to an exchange filing, indicating a discount of 6.52% to the previous day's closing.

Sterlite Technologies Shares Surge To One-Month High As QIP Opens

On the NSE, Sterlite's stock jumped as much as 13.86% during the day to Rs 145 apiece, the highest since Feb. 27. It was trading 13.19% higher at Rs 144.15 per share, compared to a 0.38% advance in the benchmark Nifty as of 10:10 a.m.

The share price has declined 8.13% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 18 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 66.15.

Out of four analysts tracking the company, two have a 'buy' rating on the stock, one recommends 'hold' and another suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 5.6%.

ALSO READ

Brokerage Views: Morgan Stanley On RIL, Citi On Indian Chemicals And More

Opinion
Brokerage Views: Morgan Stanley On RIL, Citi On Indian Chemicals And More
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT