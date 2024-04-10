Shyam Metalics Shares Jump To One-Month High On New Odisha Plant Facility

Shares of Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. gained to their highest in a month on Wednesday after it established a new stainless steel hot-rolled coil facility at its existing plant in Sambalpur, Odisha, as a part of its expansion plan.

The new facility will have a capacity of 0.3 million metric tonne per annum and will specialise in the production of 200 and 400 series stainless steel hot rolled coils, according to an exchange filing.

The new facility will utilise captive raw materials such as direct-reduced iron, power and ferroalloys in a reliable and efficient supply chain, while maintaining uncompromising quality standards throughout the manufacturing process.