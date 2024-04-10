Kolte-Patil Developers Gets A New 'Buy' As Motilal Oswal Initiates Coverage

Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd. received a new 'buy' rating from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. citing the real-estate developers' track record in profitability and cash flow supporting future growth. It set a target price of Rs 700 per share, implying a potential upside of 35.27% in comparison to the previous close.

Kolte-Patil is looking to achieve a pre-sales compound annual growth rate of 25% in the medium term. The robust project pipelines, and a strong balance sheet will support the company to target new projects, and retain growth trajectory, Motilal Oswal said in a note on Wednesday.

The company is one of the leading real-estate developers in Pune, with a growing presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Bengaluru markets. In over three decades of presence, Kolte-Patil delivered 26 million square feet of projects, with 43 million square feet projects in the pipeline at various stages, the brokerage said.

Inability to get new projects and slow demand are some of the key risks to its growth outlook, it said.