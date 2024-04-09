Hindustan Copper Shares Hit 52-Week High As Global Copper Prices Soar

Shares of Hindustan Copper Ltd. surged over 9% to 52-week high on Tuesday after prices of copper in the global market hit their highest levels in over a year. The metal rallied on the back of tightening supply conditions and renewed optimism surrounding Chinese demand. Copper prices spiked to $9,484.50 a tonne on Monday, the highest since January 2023, before pulling back slightly, marking a remarkable 15% increase over the past two months.

The stock also came out of F&O ban on Tuesday. This means traders can open new futures and options contracts in the stock.