Gland Pharma Falls After 5.66% Stake Changed Hands In A Large Trade

Shares of Gland Pharma Ltd. fell nearly 7% on Tuesday to its lowest level in over two weeks. The drop came after 9.3 million shares, or 5.66% stake of the company, changed hands in a large trade. The trade happened at Rs 1,743.95 apiece, according to data from Cogencis. The buyers and sellers were not known immediately.

On Monday, NDTV Profit had reported that Nicomac Machinery Pvt. and RP Advisory Services Pvt. plan to exit the company by selling up to a 4.9% stake via block trade.

According to the terms seen by NDTV Profit, the base offer size is for 72.44 lakh shares (4.4%), worth Rs 1,249.7 crore on the lower end of the price range. There is an option to upsize for 8.76 lakh shares (0.53%). The floor price is at Rs 1,725 apiece, a discount of 7.34% from Monday's closing price.