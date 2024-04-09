Dilip Buildcon Shares Gain After Winning Rs 1,092 Crore Order

Shares of Dilip Buildcon Ltd. jumped to their highest level in over a month on Tuesday after it bagged a contract worth Rs 1,092.46 crore from the Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corp. for the construction of a railway line in the state. The project is expected to be completed within 36 months, the company said.

The project includes designing and constructing a 21.14-kilometre-long broad gauge double railway line as part of the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor project, specifically between the Prithla and Dhulawat stations, according to an exchange filing.

The contract includes the design and construction of civil works, viaduct, and ballastless track including the commissioning of general electrical services between the two railway stations, the filing said.