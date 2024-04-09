Ajmera Realty Soars To 16-Year High As Sales Double In Q4

Shares of Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd. surged over 9% on Tuesday to the highest in over 16 years after the real estate company's sales jumped twofold. The real estate firm reported sales of Rs 287 crore for quarter-ended March versus Rs 140 crore year-on-year. Its sales area rose 63% annually to 1.13 lakh square feet during the three-month period.

Ajmera's collection rose 91% to Rs 197 crore, according to an exchange filing.