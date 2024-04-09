NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksAjmera Realty Soars To 16-Year High As Sales Double In Q4
ADVERTISEMENT

Ajmera Realty Soars To 16-Year High As Sales Double In Q4

Ajmera's stock rose as much as 9.63% during the day to Rs 863 apiece on the NSE.

09 Apr 2024, 12:35 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Ajmera Realty &amp; Infra India website)</p></div>
(Source: Ajmera Realty & Infra India website)

Shares of Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd. surged over 9% on Tuesday to the highest in over 16 years after the real estate company's sales jumped twofold. The real estate firm reported sales of Rs 287 crore for quarter-ended March versus Rs 140 crore year-on-year. Its sales area rose 63% annually to 1.13 lakh square feet during the three-month period.

Ajmera's collection rose 91% to Rs 197 crore, according to an exchange filing.

ALSO READ

Godrej Over DLF—Morgan Stanley Names Real Estate Picks Amid Slowdown Fears

Opinion
Godrej Over DLF—Morgan Stanley Names Real Estate Picks Amid Slowdown Fears
Read More
Ajmera Realty Soars To 16-Year High As Sales Double In Q4

On the NSE, Ajmera's stock rose as much as 9.63% during the day to Rs 863 apiece, the highest since Feb. 27, 2008. It was trading 3.75% higher at Rs 816.70 apiece, compared to a 0.38% advance in the benchmark Nifty as of 10:34 a.m.

The share price has risen 160.75% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 8.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 68.43.

ALSO READ

Real Estate Institutional Investments Fall 40% To $995 Million In March Quarter: Colliers

Opinion
Real Estate Institutional Investments Fall 40% To $995 Million In March Quarter: Colliers
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT