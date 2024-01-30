Marico Q3 Results Review: Weakness In Rural Demand Persists, Say Brokerages

Marico Ltd.'s performance in recent quarters has been underwhelming, and demand improvement in the core business continues to be delayed, according to brokerages.

The consumer products company's third-quarter net profit rose in line with estimates, but revenue fell for the third straight quarter due to weak rural demand, lower pricing of edible oil, and currency depreciation in select overseas markets.

The revenue decline was driven by price deflation in the India business. Volume growth was lower quarter-on-quarter, which management attributed to a planned inventory reduction with distributors, according to Goldman Sachs.

"The general trade situation (is) hurting business growth trends," Morgan Stanley said.