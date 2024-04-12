Manorama Industries Gains Over 7% On Commissioning New Plant

Shares of Manorama Industries Ltd. gained over 7% to over a one-week high on Friday after it commissioned a new fractional plant. The butter and other fat producer's new plant boasts a 25,000-tonne per year capacity, taking the total fractional plant capacity to 40,000 per year, according to an exchange filing.

"This boost in capacity is expected to unlock growth in the company's top-line and bottom-line in the coming years," President of Manorama Industries, Ashish Saraf, said in the filing.