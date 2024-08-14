Manappuram Finance Falls After Q1 Profit Misses Estimates

Jefferies maintained a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 270, implying a 30.6% upside. It said that while elevated stress in microfinance and non-gold segments was an issue, these were largely priced in.

"Better gold loan growth and a reduction in stress in the MFI portfolio could lift valuation multiples," it said.

Nirmal Bang, which also has a 'buy' rating for the stock, raised the target price to Rs 248 from Rs 242 earlier. It said it was positive about the company’s prospects as a diversified lender, but successful execution would be key. "Besides this, the timely listing of the sizeable subsidiary, Asirvad Micro Finance, will be crucial for the re-rating of the parent," it added.

Though it maintained its target price of Rs 225, IDBI Capital reduced the stock's rating to 'hold', citing limited upside after the recent run-up. It said that competitive intensity impacted AUM growth as well as margins. "However, FY24 reflected improvement in margins and AUM growth," it said. "We believe that the company has the potential to report a return on assets above 4%."