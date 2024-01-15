Man Industries Wins Rs 400 Crore Order, Shares Soar 12% To A Record

Man Industries' stock rose as much as 12.30% during the day to Rs 378.90 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 6.56% higher at Rs 359.55 per share, compared to 0.73% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 11:50 a.m.

The share price has risen 352.97% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 80.389, implying that the stock maybe overbought.

An analyst tracking Man Industries has a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 357.8%.