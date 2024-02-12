Mamaearth's Parent Honasa Consumer Soars After Q3 Profit Jumps Threefold

Shares of the company surged 9.69% to Rs 474.90 apiece, the highest level since Jan. 31. It pared gains to trade 3.81% higher at Rs 449.45 apiece as of 9:34 a.m. This compares to a 0.12% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 33.33% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 25 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 49.

Out of three analysts tracking the company, two maintain a 'buy' rating, and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 5.2%.