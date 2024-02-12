Mamaearth's Parent Honasa Consumer Soars After Q3 Profit Jumps Threefold

NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksMamaearth's Parent Honasa Consumer Soars After Q3 Profit Jumps Threefold
The company's consolidated net profit rose 264.78% year-on-year to Rs 25.9 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing.

12 Feb 2024, 10:04 AM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mamaearth products. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Mamaearth products. (Source: Company website)

Shares of Honasa Consumer Ltd. the owner of Mamaearth and The Derma Co., surged over 9% on Monday on nearly threefold jump in its third-quarter profit.

Honasa Consumer Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 27.76% at Rs 488.2 crore.

  • Ebitda up 191.52% at Rs 34.4 crore.

  • Margin expands 395 bps to 7.04%.

  • Net profit up 264.78% at Rs 25.9 crore.

Shares of the company surged 9.69% to Rs 474.90 apiece, the highest level since Jan. 31. It pared gains to trade 3.81% higher at Rs 449.45 apiece as of 9:34 a.m. This compares to a 0.12% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 33.33% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 25 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 49.

Out of three analysts tracking the company, two maintain a 'buy' rating, and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 5.2%.

