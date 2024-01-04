NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksMacrotech Developers Shares Gain Nearly 8% On Goel Ganga Ventures Acquisition
ADVERTISEMENT

Macrotech Developers Shares Gain Nearly 8% On Goel Ganga Ventures Acquisition

After the acquisition, Goel Ganga Ventures will be wholly-owned subsidiary of the company which operated under the Lodha brand. The acquisition will come into effect from Jan. 15.

04 Jan 2024, 11:27 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Lodha's official website)</p></div>
(Source: Lodha's official website)

Shares of Macrotech Developers Ltd. surged nearly 8% to a life-time high on Thursday after it acquired 100% stake in Goel Ganga Ventures India Ltd.

After the acquisition, Goel Ganga Ventures will be wholly-owned subsidiary of the company which operated under the Lodha brand, an exchange filing said. The acquisition will come into effect from Jan. 15.

Macrotech Developers Shares Gain Nearly 8% On Goel Ganga Ventures Acquisition

Shares of the real estate group surged as much as 7.90%, the most since its listing on April 19, 2021, before paring gains to trade 6.97% higher at 10:41 a.m. This compares to a 0.57% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 100.59% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 72.76, .

Of the 19 analysts tracking the company, 12 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold,' and two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 16.8%.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT