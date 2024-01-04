Macrotech Developers Shares Gain Nearly 8% On Goel Ganga Ventures Acquisition

Shares of the real estate group surged as much as 7.90%, the most since its listing on April 19, 2021, before paring gains to trade 6.97% higher at 10:41 a.m. This compares to a 0.57% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 100.59% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 72.76, .

Of the 19 analysts tracking the company, 12 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold,' and two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 16.8%.