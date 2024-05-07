Lupin To See Strong Growth, Improved Margins This Fiscal, Say Analysts

Lupin Ltd. may report stronger growth with improved margins in FY25 despite its profit missing analysts' estimates in the fourth quarter, according to brokerages. Nomura maintained its 'buy' position, while Motilal Oswal Financial Services remained 'neutral' on the stock.

The drug makers' net profit rose 0.79% year-on-year to Rs 439 crore in the quarter ended March 2024, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 520 crore consensus estimates of analysts polled by Bloomberg.

Excluding impairment expenses, Lupin's net earnings were 13% above estimates, Nomura said in a note. The brokerage expects the company to grow across geographies in FY25.

Lupin incurred an impairment of Rs 200 crore related to intangible assets, Motilal Oswal said in a note on Tuesday.