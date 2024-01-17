L&T Tech Shares Gain After Q3 Profit Rises In Line With Estimates

Shares of the company rose as much as 3.65% to Rs 5,545 apiece, its highest level since Monday. At 10:28 a.m., the stock pared gains to trade 2.9% higher at Rs 5,505. This compares to a 1.14% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen by 61.22% in the last twelve months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at five times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 67.18.

Out of 29 analysts tracking the company, seven maintain a 'buy' rating, seven recommend a 'hold,' and 15 suggest a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 12.9%.