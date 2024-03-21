Lloyds Metals Shares Jump On Rs 5,000-Crore Fundraise Plans

On the NSE, the stock rose as much as 3.1% during the day to Rs 595 apiece, the highest since March 19. It was trading 2.94% higher at Rs 594 per share, compared to a 0.72% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 2:02 p.m.

The share price has risen 5.45% in the last 12 months. The relative strength index was at 54.50.

Two analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 36%.