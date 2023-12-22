LIC Shares Hit 52-Week High On 10-Year Exemption From Public-Float Rule

On the NSE, LIC's stock rose as much as 7.39% during the day to Rs 821 apiece. It was trading 6.25% higher at Rs 812.30 apiece as of 09:20 a.m. compared to a 0.05% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.

The stock rose the most in a single day since Dec 4.

It has risen 11.67% on a year-to-date basis. The relative strength index was at 60.93.

Out of 19 analysts tracking the company, 14 have a 'buy' rating on the stock, four recommend a 'hold' and one suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 8.5%.