Laurus Labs Shares Hit 10% Lower Limit On Q3 Profit Miss

Shares of the company tumbled 9.99% apiece, the lowest level since Oct. 31, 2023. It pared losses to trade 4.22% lower at Rs 384 apiece as of 9:29 a.m. This compares to a 0.15% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 12.22% in the past 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 38 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 27 indicating it was underbought.

Out of 15 analysts tracking the company, 8 maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold', and 4 suggest a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 5.9%.