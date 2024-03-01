Landmark Cars Shares Surge Nearly 10% On Proposed MG Motor Dealership In Ujjain

Shares of Landmark Cars Ltd. jumped nearly 10% on Friday to the highest in over two weeks after it received a letter of intent from MG Motor India Pvt. to open a dealership store in Ujjain.

Aeromark Cars Pvt., a wholly owned subsidiary, will open the dealership store, which will provide services like sales and after sales on behalf of MG Motor, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

This will be Landmark's third such dealership for MG Motor in Madhya Pradesh after establishing such stores in Indore and Bhopal, it said.