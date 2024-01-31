KPIT Technologies Q3 Profit Jumps Driving Shares Over 7%

Shares of the company surged 7.04% to 1,559.90 apiece, the highest level since Jan. 23. It pared gains to trade 5.66% higher at Rs 1,539.70 apiece, as of 11:45 a.m. This compares to a 0.85% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 101.82% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 56.

Out of 15 analysts tracking the company, 10 maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold,' and four suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 103.3%.