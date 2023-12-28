ADVERTISEMENT
KPI Green Energy Shares Jump 8.5% On Commissioning Solar Power Projects
The stock opened as much as 8.57% higher at Rs 1,389 apiece on the NSE.
Shares of KPI Green Energy Ltd. jumped nearly 9% on Thursday on commissioning of solar power projects of 17.35 MWp.The projects were executed by KPI and its wholly owned subsidiary, KPIG Energia Pvt., for Jay Metal Tech, Reenam Fabrics Pvt., JPB Fibers and Creative Technologies as part of its captive-power-producer business segment, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.
Shares of KPI Green Energy Ltd. jumped nearly 9% on Thursday on commissioning of solar power projects of 17.35 MWp.
The projects were executed by KPI and its wholly owned subsidiary, KPIG Energia Pvt., for Jay Metal Tech, Reenam Fabrics Pvt., JPB Fibers and Creative Technologies as part of its captive-power-producer business segment, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.
KPI's stock opened as much as 8.57% higher at Rs 1,389 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 5.08% higher at Rs 1344.45 apiece compared to a 0.37% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 9:28 a.m.
The share price has risen 206.2% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 18 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 60.
Opinion
KPI Green Energy Raises Rs 300 Crore Via QIP
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT