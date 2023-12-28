KPI Green Energy Shares Jump 8.5% On Commissioning Solar Power Projects

Shares of KPI Green Energy Ltd. jumped nearly 9% on Thursday on commissioning of solar power projects of 17.35 MWp.

The projects were executed by KPI and its wholly owned subsidiary, KPIG Energia Pvt., for Jay Metal Tech, Reenam Fabrics Pvt., JPB Fibers and Creative Technologies as part of its captive-power-producer business segment, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.