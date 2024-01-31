KPI Green Energy Shares Hit Upper Circuit On Solar Project Win

Shares of KPI Green Energy Ltd. hit the upper circuit to an all-time high on Wednesday after its subsidiary won an order for a 5-megawatt solar power plant.

KPIG Energia Pvt. was awarded the order by Skywin Paper Industries Pvt. for executing the project under the captive power producer segment, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The projects are scheduled to be completed in the next financial year in various tranches, it said.