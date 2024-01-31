NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksKPI Green Energy Shares Hit Upper Circuit On Solar Project Win
KPI Green Energy Shares Hit Upper Circuit On Solar Project Win

31 Jan 2024, 10:53 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: KPI Green Energy website)</p></div>
(Source: KPI Green Energy website)

Shares of KPI Green Energy Ltd. hit the upper circuit to an all-time high on Wednesday after its subsidiary won an order for a 5-megawatt solar power plant.

KPIG Energia Pvt. was awarded the order by Skywin Paper Industries Pvt. for executing the project under the captive power producer segment, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The projects are scheduled to be completed in the next financial year in various tranches, it said.

Shares of the company rose as much as 10% during the day to 1,821.10 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 8.73% higher at Rs 1,800.15 apiece, compared to a 0.33% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 10:06 a.m.

The stock has risen 279.66% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 82, indicating it was overbought.

