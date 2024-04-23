KP Energy Shares Locked In 5% Upper Circuit After Securing Wind Power Project

ADVERTISEMENT
Shares of K.P. Energy Ltd. hit an 5% upper circuit and rose to over one-month high on NSE after it bagged a wind power project.
The company has received an order from Bhathwari Technologies Pvt. to develop a 9 megawatt wind power project. The project is part of developing the wind-solar project in Gujarat, according to an exchange.
Shares of KP Energy hit a 5% upper circuit and rose to Rs 409.85 apiece, the highest level since March 11. It remained locked in 5% upper circuit as of 10:19 a.m., as compared to 0.33% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index.
The stock has risen 559.45% in 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 64.63.