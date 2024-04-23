KP Energy Shares Locked In 5% Upper Circuit After Securing Wind Power Project

NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksKP Energy Shares Locked In 5% Upper Circuit After Securing Wind Power Project
The company has received an order from Bhathwari Technologies Pvt. to develop a 9 MW wind power project. The project is part of developing the wind-solar project in Gujarat, according to an exchange.

23 Apr 2024, 10:50 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@phcsantos?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Pedro Henrique Santos</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/a-row-of-wind-turbines-next-to-the-ocean-jSjsgkZtJGE?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Pedro Henrique Santos on Unsplash)

Shares of K.P. Energy Ltd. hit an 5% upper circuit and rose to over one-month high on NSE after it bagged a wind power project.

The company has received an order from Bhathwari Technologies Pvt. to develop a 9 megawatt wind power project. The project is part of developing the wind-solar project in Gujarat, according to an exchange.

Shares of KP Energy hit a 5% upper circuit and rose to Rs 409.85 apiece, the highest level since March 11. It remained locked in 5% upper circuit as of 10:19 a.m., as compared to 0.33% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index.

The stock has risen 559.45% in 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 64.63.

